Ricky Gervais shares picture getting his first COVID jab

Ricky Gervais has posted a picture of himself getting his first COVID-19 jab.

The comedian took to Twitter to share a pic getting the vaccine with the caption: “Take that you COVID C***!”.

Gervais is among a number of celebrities who have recently received the COVID vaccine including Sir Ian McKellen, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton.

Take that, you COVID Cunt! pic.twitter.com/gkxH5bxTwC — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) March 11, 2021

It comes after Gervais previously spoke out against those “complaining” from privileged positions while the NHS fought the virus in the first lockdown.

“After this is over I never want to hear people moaning about the welfare state again, I never want to hear people moaning about nurses again. Or porters,” he said at the time.

“These people are doing 14-hour shifts and not complaining. Wearing masks, and being left with sores, after risking their own health and their families’ health selflessly.

“But then I see someone complaining about being in a mansion with a swimming pool. And, you know, honestly, I just don’t want to hear it.”

Meanwhile, he recently reportedly turned down an offer to do the first stand-up show in space.

“I was offered one of these things where you go up into space for 15 minutes,” Gervais said, apparently calling the idea “mad” and saying “I’m careful crossing the road.”

He added: “It was like a group of billionaires and they offered me the chance to be the first comedian to do a stand-up show in space. I went, ‘No. I’m not going to risk it’.”

Elsewhere, London Zoo recently rejected Ricky Gervais’ wish to be fed to the lions after his death.