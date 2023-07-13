Riley Keough pays tribute to late mother Lisa Marie Presley and brother Benjamin after Emmy nomination

Riley Keough paid tribute to her late mother Lisa Marie Presley and brother Benjamin on the anniversaries of their deaths and the day of her first Emmy nomination this week.

The actor and granddaughter of Elvis Presley took to Instagram Wednesday (July 12) to remember her mother, who died in January aged 54, and her younger brother, who died by suicide aged 27 in 2020.

Along with earning an Emmy nomination for Lead Actress In A Limited Series or Movie for her role in (Daisy Jones & The Six), Wednesday also marked six month’s since her mother’s death and the three year anniversary of her brother’s passing.

Sharing a black and white photo of the pair together on her Instagram Story, Keough wrote (via Evening Standard): “Missing you both.”

Lisa Marie suffered cardiac arrest at her Calabasas home in January. The news was confirmed by her mother, Priscilla, who said in a statement that “my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known”.

Priscilla also remembered her late grandson yesterday, sharing a picture of a rose emoji to Instagram with the caption: “Needless to say, this has been a very solemn day for me – the anniversary of the passing of my sweet grandson Ben.

“Words cannot express how much you are missed – Nona.”

After her Emmy nomination, Keough told E! News: “I’m surprised, I’m feeling really grateful and just blessed and honoured.”

Daisy Jones & The Six received nine nominations for the 2023 Emmys – which are currently scheduled to take place Monday September 18 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles – including a Supporting Actress In A Limited Series or Movie nod for co-star Camila Morrone.

Last month, the legal battle for Lisa Marie Presley’s estate came to an end after Keough was named as the sole trustee.