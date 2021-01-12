‘Risk’ board game to be turned into TV series by ‘House Of Cards’ creator

A TV series based on the board game Risk is being developed by House Of Cards creator Beau Willimon.

The upcoming series, which marks the first collaboration between Entertainment One Ltd. (eOne) and Willimon and Jordan Tappis’ production company Westward following their multi-year deal, is the first television adaptation of the board game, which sees player-controlled armies face off against one another on a world map in a war for territory.

“All of us at Westward are thrilled to join forces with eOne to bring to life some of the most successful IP in the marketplace as well as partner on our extensive slate of scripted television shows,” Willimon and Tappis said in a statement. “We’re excited to develop Risk as our first project together.”

Casting and plot details for the series, as well as a release date, have yet to be announced.

eOne’s global television president Michael Lombardo said of the partnership: “As we continue to build out eOne’s world-class content slate, we couldn’t think of more perfect partners than Beau and Jordan – whose award-winning storytelling and imagination are among the best in the business.”

“In Beau, we’ve found an amazing combination of brilliant producer, singular creator, and avid fan of Risk. We can’t wait to work with him and the rest of the Westward team to reimagine that brand and so much more.”

In addition to Risk, eOne is adapting number of other properties into films or television shows, including adaptations of Power Rangers with Jonathan Entwistle, Monopoly with Kevin Hart, Action Man, G.I. Joe, and Clue.

It comes after Hasbro forked out $3.8 billion to buy eOne in 2019.

eOne also has a valuable music division that includes ownership of Death Row Records’ catalogue, which it purchased in 2013 after the rap label’s previous parent company went bankrupt.