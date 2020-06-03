Actor Cole Sprouse was arrested in Santa Monica on Sunday (May 31) while taking part in protests against racial inequality.

The Riverdale star was among a group of a few dozen protesters who gathered on Broadway in downtown Santa Monica to protest last weekend in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Writing about the protest on Instagram, Sprouse said: “I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested.

Advertisement

“When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip-tying us.

“It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement.

“This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me, and I hope the media doesn’t make it such. This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing.”

Sprouse added: “This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well. I noticed that there are cameras that roll within the police cruisers during the entirety of our detainment, hope it helps. I’ll speak no more on the subject, as I’m (1) not well versed enough to do so, (2) not the subject of the movement, and (3) uninterested in drawing attention away from the leaders of the #BLM movement.”