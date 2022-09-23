‘Riverdale’ actor Ryan Grantham receives life sentence for murdering his mother

Riverdale actor Ryan Grantham has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to murder.

The actor was sentenced during a trial in British Columbia, Canada Supreme Court, on Wednesday (September 21) according to TMZ.

Grantham, best known for playing Jeffrey Augustine in Riverdale, will not be eligible for parole for 14 years. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after initially being charged with first-degree murder.

The actor’s mother, Barbara Waite, was shot in the back of the head while she was playing piano in the home she shared with Grantham in Squamish, north of Vancouver, on March 31, 2020.

In court, Grantham admitted that he had rehearsed killing his mother in the days leading up to the incident, and had filmed a four-minute confession video.

According to prosecutors, Grantham packed his car the next day with three guns and 12 Molotov cocktails towards Justin Trudeau’s Ottawa residence in Rideau Cottage, but turned around after testing one of the Molotov cocktails in a remote area.

Grantham then reportedly thought of committing mass violence on Vancouver’s Lions Gate Bridge or at Simon Fraser University, which he attended as a student, but instead drove to Vancouver police headquarters where he turned himself in.

Psychiatric reports referenced by the prosecutors, obtained by the publication, say Grantham was “going through an intense period of clinical depression” and had a cannabis use disorder.

“I cannot explain or justify my actions. I have no excuse,” Grantham reportedly said at a previous hearing. “It hurts me to think about how badly I’ve wasted my life.

“In the face of something so horrible, saying sorry seems so pointless. But from every fibre of my being, I am sorry.”