‘Riverdale’ cast members to star in ‘The Simpsons’ episode

Lili Reinhart is one of three Riverdale actresses who is set to star in a forthcoming episode of The Simpsons.

The 23-year-old actress, who portrays Betty Cooper in Riverdale, revealed the news in an Instagram post earlier this week. “It is truly an incredible, surreal blessing that I was able partake in one of the most iconic television shows ever made,” she wrote alongside an image of Lisa Simpson.

“If you’re interested in hearing me voice a bitchy eight year old, watch @thesimpsons May 10th at 8pm on FOX. (sic)”. The episode in question is called The Hateful Eight-Year-Olds.

Reinhart will be joined in the episode by her Riverdale co-stars Camila Mendes (who portrays Veronica Lodge) and Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) who have both secured voice parts in the longrunning comedy cartoon series.

Mendes, 25, wrote on her own Instagram account: “never in my life did i think i’d get to voice a character on the simpsons but here we are! it’s me, @lilireinhart and @madelame playing mean and annoying 8 yr old girls. airs may 10th at 8 PM on fox (sic)”

Riverdale was forced to shit down production in March due to the coronavirus crisis. The CW drama series aired on Netflix, which was being filmed in Vancouver, Canada, halted work on season four after an unnamed “team member” came into contact with someone suffering from the virus.

A statement from Warner Bros. Television said at the time: “We have been made aware that a team member from ‘Riverdale’, which is produced in Vancouver, was recently in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. The team member is currently receiving medical evaluation.

“We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member. The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority.”

In other news, Riverdale spin-off series Katy Keene recently saw a character crossover with Kevin Keller (Casey Cott).