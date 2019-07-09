‘Riverdale’ cast pay tribute to Luke Perry as production begins on show’s fourth season

"Nothing but love, memories and mourning"

Riverdale has paid tribute to the late Luke Perry as the cast prepare to film the show’s fourth season.

Ahead of cameras rolling on the latest season, the cast honoured Perry’s memory as they assembled for a read-through of the script.

Posting on Instagram, actress Madchen Amick shared a selfie of the entire cast and said there was “nothing but love, memories and mourning for our beloved Luke as we honor him in our first episode back”.

Alongside Amick, the picture showed Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Pestsch. Also present were Marisol Nichols, Skeet Ulrich and Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.