‘Riverdale’ cast pay tribute to Luke Perry as production begins on show’s fourth season

"Nothing but love, memories and mourning"
Riverdale has paid tribute to the late Luke Perry as the cast prepare to film the show’s fourth season.
Ahead of cameras rolling on the latest season, the cast honoured Perry’s memory as they assembled for a read-through of the script.
Posting on Instagram, actress Madchen Amick shared a selfie of the entire cast and said there was “nothing but love, memories and mourning for our beloved Luke as we honor him in our first episode back”.
Alongside Amick, the picture showed Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Pestsch. Also present were Marisol Nichols, Skeet Ulrich and Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.
Perry, who was best known for his role in Beverly Hills, 90210 died in March after he suffered a massive stroke at his LA home.
Last month, Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed on Twitter that a season 4 episode, called ‘In Memoriam’, will honour the star.
Probably the most important episode of #Riverdale we’ll do this year, if not ever. A tribute to our fallen friend. Thankful for this opportunity to honour Luke & Fred,” Aguirre-Sacasa wrote.
Perry played Archie’s father Fred Andrews in the American teen drama. His last scene, in season three finale episode ‘Fear the Reaper’, saw Fred console his son after his Archie delivered a fatal blow to Randy in boxing match.
Aguirre-Sacasa previously said that the show would address Perry’s death in an upcoming episode.