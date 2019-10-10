‘Riverdale’ cast pays tribute to the late Luke Perry as the show premieres its fourth season

The new season airs today

The cast of Riverdale have taken to social media to honour the late Luke Perry as the series returns for its fourth season today.

Perry, who played Fred Andrews on the show, died in March this year after suffering a stroke. According to Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the show addresses Perry’s death in the season four premiere episode titled ‘In Memoriam’, which airs on Netflix October 10.

“Tonight Season 4 of #Riverdale premieres. With an episode that honors our friend Luke,” Aguirre-Sacasa wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of Perry with his fellow cast members KJ Apa (who plays Archie Andrews), Cole Sprouse (Jughead Jones) and Skeet Ulrich (F.P Jones).

“It’s an episode that’s bursting with sadness, but even more so with love. I’m humbled by the outstanding, heroic work everyone did on it. I hope you like it, Luke,” Aguirre-Sacasa added.

Other cast members, including Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper), Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge), Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) and Mädchen Amick (Alice Cooper), also paid tribute to the late star on social media.

In a touching Instagram post, Reinhart said that she and her castmates will forever “love, honor, and cherish his memory every single day”. Meanwhile, Petsch described Perry as a “generous” and “supportive” friend, and that every episode on Riverdale season four will be dedicated to him. Sprouse, on the other hand, wrote that the new episode meant something “special” to the cast. See their tributes below.