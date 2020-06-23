Riverdale stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have denied claims of sexual assault levelled at four cast members, including themselves, KJ Apa, and Vanessa Morgan.

A Twitter account with the handle @Victori66680029, created this month (June 2020), wrote a thread accusing Sprouse of assault at a NYU college party in 2013, while other accounts followed with accusations levelled at his co-stars.

Sprouse responded to the allegations yesterday (June 22), saying: “Earlier today myself and three other cast mates were falsely accused of sexual offense by anonymous accounts on Twitter.

“I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it.

“False accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault. Furthermore, I would never seek to silence anybody. I encourage that people look into the accusations themselves, as the events detailed were factually untrue.”

Reinhart quoted her Riverdale co-star’s tweet, adding: “I have always taken sexual assault allegations seriously. But it was proven that this account was created specifically to create false stories about me and my cast. I can’t think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault.

“It invalidates the men and women who are brave enough to come forward with the truth,” she continued. “This kind of lie can ruin lives and careers- and I can call it a lie because the person who made the allegations already admitted that the stories were fabricated.

“We are looking into taking legal action. This kind of sick behavior only harms true survivors. This was incredibly triggering for me and scary because I’ve always supported survivors and believed them.

“I hope and pray that this does not discourage real survivors from speaking out about their experiences.”

Morgan retweeted Sprouse’s tweets, while KJ Apa is yet to respond to the accusations.