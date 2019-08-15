‘Riverdale’ Season 4 UK release date announced

"No idea what’ll happen but I’m sure Archie will take his shirt off for no reason and fight a bear again, idk"

Netflix has announced the UK release date for the fourth season of Riverdale.

The show, whose third season wrapped up in May, will return on October 10, the streaming service has revealed.

Taking to their Twitter account, Netflix UK announced the news that new episodes will be coming to the UK on Thursdays as of October 10, just a day after they’re released in the US.

“No idea what’ll happen but I’m sure Archie will take his shirt off for no reason and fight a bear again, idk,” they joked.

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that a new episode of the show would pay tribute to the late Luke Perry.

The episode, called ‘In Memoriam’, will honour the star, 52, who died from a heart attack in March.

Production was suspended on Riverdale‘s season three following the death of the actor.

Last year, NME spoke to the Riverdale cast’s young stars on why the show is such a success.

Camila Mendes who plays Veronica, told us: “We have to take responsibility for our young viewers, and tell important stories.

“We have the opportunity to convey these messages to people, so why wouldn’t we do that?”