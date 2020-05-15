‘Riverdale’ showrunner reveals show is getting a “time jump” in Season 5

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has revealed that the next season of the hit show is getting a time-jump.

Whilst the current series was forced to end because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, work for the next season is well underway with Aguirre-Sacasa revelling that the show will move forward in the next season by several years.

The fifth season will see the characters move forward into the future, skipping their university years out entirely.

Advertisement

Speaking to TV Line, Aguirre-Sacasa said: “We’ve been talking and planning on doing a time jump, and of course, usually time-jumps happen in between seasons, because there’s a tease at the very end.”

He also added that the time jump wouldn’t occur until season 5 because they want to complete work on the final few episodes that were stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“So, what we’re doing is picking up right where we left off for the first three episodes, and then doing a time jump… after those three episodes,” Aguirre-Sacasa said.

Recently, it was revealed that Lili Reinhart was one of three Riverdale actresses who starred in an episode of The Simpsons.

The 23-year-old actress, who portrays Betty Cooper in the show, revealed the news in an Instagram post “It is truly an incredible, surreal blessing that I was able partake in one of the most iconic television shows ever made,” she wrote alongside an image of Lisa Simpson.

Advertisement

Reinhart was joined in the episode by her Riverdale co-stars Camila Mendes (who portrays Veronica Lodge) and Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom).

All the episodes of The Simpsons are now available to stream on Disney+.