Riverdale stars Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols will leave the show after its ongoing fourth season, it has been confirmed.

Ulrich and Nichols play F. P. Jones and Hermione Lodge respectively, but the two actors are set to bow out when the current season ends in April.

Ulrich’s Riverdale departure has been confirmed by TVLine, with the actor now set for roles in the upcoming Tom Hanks film Bios and the TV series #FreeRayShawn.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the friendships I’ve made on Riverdale, and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis,” Ulrich said in a statement. “I’m proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind.

“But I’ve decided that it’s time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities.”

Nichols will also leave the show at the end of season four, and she praised Riverdale fans on Twitter for their show of support following the news of her imminent exit.

Okay, it’s official. Best fans ever. Been reading all ur tweets. Tku for the love & support. We’re still filming Riverdale till April so still more to come, and then 1 month till #spiral #saw movie comes out! Beyond excited. Nothing but ❤️ for all of u.😍 — Marisol Nichols (@marisolnichols) February 24, 2020

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa paid tribute to the two departing stars in a statement to TVLine.

“Part of life in Riverdale — and part of growing up — is saying goodbye to people,” Aguirre-Sacasa said. “I’m grateful to Skeet and Marisol for their incredible work on the show these last four years, and we all wish them well on their future endeavours.

“F.P. and Hermione will never be far from our hearts. And, of course, they’re always welcome back in Riverdale.”

