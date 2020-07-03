‘Riverdale’ spin-off ‘Katy Keene’ cancelled

Riverdale spin-off TV series Katy Keene has been cancelled after one season.

The CW series, which centres on aspiring New York-based fashion designer Katy (Lucy Hale), did not perform as well as hoped across its 13 episodes [via The Hollywood Reporter].

The musical comedy-drama also features Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray – of Josie and the new Pussycats fame) – an aspiring musician.

Katy Keene is the brainchild of Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and is set five years after the events of Riverdale. The show is based on the Archie Comics character of the same name. It aired its finale back in May and reportedly struggled for ratings on The CW as well as digitally on the recently launched HBO Max.

Despite the show’s poor ratings, all is not lost in the connected worlds of Riverdale. Production on the fourth season is currently on hold due to the coronavirus and a fifth season has been green-lit.

In other news, Riverdale stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have denied claims of sexual assault levelled at four cast members including themselves, KJ Apa, and Vanessa Morgan.

Catch up with Riverdale in the UK on Netflix.