‘Riverdale’ star Lili Reinhart speaks out after imposter poses as her in interviews

Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart has spoken out after an imposter pretended to be her in some recent interviews.

Reinhart responded to the incident via her Instagram stories after Seventeen Magazine issued a statement explaining that it had published an article it thought contained Reinhart’s words but actually had “no connection” to Reinhart at all.

Via a statement on Twitter, the magazine wrote: “Today, we briefly published a story with information we were lead to believe was from Lili Reinhart. However, it was brought to our attention that the person who contacted us was, in fact, an impersonator and had no connection to the Riverdale star.”

The added: “We want to sincerely apologise to Lili and her fans for this unfortunate situation. We reacted swiftly removing the story from our site and regret the erroneous reporting. We take full responsibility and will be internally reviewing our editorial and fact-checking processes to ensure something like this does not happen again.”

Reinhart later shared the statement from the magazine on her Instagram Stories, adding: “For some bizarre reason, someone impersonated me in an interview with @seventeen. Nothing inappropriate was said, but those were not my words and I wanted to address it.”

The incident didn’t end there, with The Daily Express also being tricked into an interview with someone posing as Reinhart.

Lucas Hill-Paul, a television reporter for the publication said: “It’s been brought to my attention that the interview I shared with Lili Reinhart was fake, and someone has been impersonating Lili and her publicist.

“Obviously, I’m embarrassed and quite disturbed, and sincerely apologise to anyone who was misled by the article.”

Season Five of Riverdale returned this week. You can read NME‘s recap of episode one here.

NME’s Nick Levine said: “Riverdale is back for a fifth season and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa won’t let us breathe. This intricately plotted season premiere includes a high-stakes boxing bout, a prom that doesn’t exactly go to plan, and ancestral beef interfering with the course of true love.

“Oh, and if you’re never heard of a snuff film before, you’ll be well versed by the end of the episode.”