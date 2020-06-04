GAMING  

‘Riverdale’ star Vanessa Morgan: “I’m the only black series regular but paid the least”

"Tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry scary people"

By Will Richards
Vanessa Morgan
Vanessa Morgan. Credit: Getty Images.

Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan has spoken out against representations of black people in the media.

Sharing a number of tweets, Morgan revealed that she’s “the only black series regular [on Riverdale] but also paid the least”.

“To my black fans, I have now made it my purpose to fight for us,” Morgan tweeted. “To the six year old me who had no role model that looked like me on TV. This is for you.

“We aren’t your token black non dimensional characters. This is being black in Hollywood. I will fight for YOU.”

Morgan went on to state that she “will no longer take roles that don’t properly represent us.”

“Tired of how black people are portrayed in Media, tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry scary people,” Morgan wrote in another tweet.

“Tired of us also being used as sidekick non-dimensional characters to our white leads,” she added. “Or only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show. It starts with the media. I’m not being quiet anymore.”

Morgan also responded to a tweet from a fan who suggested her salary for the show should be doubled due to her also portraying an LGBT+ character.

“Lmao too bad I’m the only black series regular but also paid the least girl i could go on for days,” Morgan replied.

Morgan went on to urge fans not to “attack” her fellow castmates on Riverdale as “they don’t write the show”.

“My role on Riverdale has nothing to do with my fellow castmates/friends,” she tweeted. “They don’t write the show. So no need to attack them, they don’t call the shots & I know they have my back.”

Morgan’s tweets come as widespread protests are being held in the United States and across the world following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week (May 25).

This week, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter over Floyd’s death, while three other officers face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

