‘Riverdale’ to officially end after seven seasons

The show’s final episodes will air in 2023

By Adam Starkey
KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart in 'Riverdale' CREDIT: Alamy/The CW

Riverdale will officially come to an end after season seven.

The CW announced the show’s end on Thursday (May 19) during its 2022 fall schedule release, also stating that the seventh and final season will debut in 2023.

Mark Pedowitz, The CW chairman and CEO, said (via Variety): “I’m a big believer in giving series that have long runs an appropriate sendoff. We want to make sure it goes out the right way.”

He also said show creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa “was thrilled with this news”, adding: “They too felt seven years was the right amount.”

‘Riverdale’ is coming to an end CREDIT: Alamy/The CW

Based on the characters from Archie Comics, Riverdale debuted in 2017 to a positive reception, boosted by its huge popularity on Netflix. The show’s ratings however have dipped in recent years, with the premiere for season six dropping 45 per cent of its viewership from season five (via TheWrap).

The show has made stars of its cast members, including KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch and Casey Cott. The show also marked the final TV appearance from late actor Luke Perry, who passed away in 2019.

Fans however seem to be somewhat relieved at the news after recent seasons. You can check out some reactions below.

Speaking to TVLine about the show’s cancellation, Apa, who plays Archie, said: “I was a little sad. I try not to think about it, because the more I think about it, the more real it becomes.

“I think a lot of us saw it coming, [season] seven most probably being the final season. So it didn’t come as too much of a surprise to me.”

The CW has axed a number of shows in recent weeks, including Legends Of Tomorrow after seven seasons, Dynasty after five seasons and Legacies after four seasons.

