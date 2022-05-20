‘Riverdale’ to officially end after seven seasons

Riverdale will officially come to an end after season seven.

The CW announced the show’s end on Thursday (May 19) during its 2022 fall schedule release, also stating that the seventh and final season will debut in 2023.

Mark Pedowitz, The CW chairman and CEO, said (via Variety): “I’m a big believer in giving series that have long runs an appropriate sendoff. We want to make sure it goes out the right way.”

He also said show creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa “was thrilled with this news”, adding: “They too felt seven years was the right amount.”

Based on the characters from Archie Comics, Riverdale debuted in 2017 to a positive reception, boosted by its huge popularity on Netflix. The show’s ratings however have dipped in recent years, with the premiere for season six dropping 45 per cent of its viewership from season five (via TheWrap).

The show has made stars of its cast members, including KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch and Casey Cott. The show also marked the final TV appearance from late actor Luke Perry, who passed away in 2019.

Fans however seem to be somewhat relieved at the news after recent seasons. You can check out some reactions below.

The end of an era!

We'd like to thank @TheCW, the cast, the crew, and our fans for making #Riverdale the sensation it's become!

Goodbyes are hard, but we're so proud of the wild ride that is @CW_Riverdale!https://t.co/1Z58vxDPij#ArchieComics #TheCW @WriterRAS @RiverdaleWriter pic.twitter.com/sb8DLgKYbj — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) May 19, 2022

i know people out there are celebrating the fall of riverdale but let’s be honest here no show will ever be able to do what riverdale did! it took risks. it was always in peoples mouths. every time a show was canceled riverdale ended up trending… it will always be the it girl! — bree (@topazgotjuice) May 19, 2022

Daredevil is resurrected the same day Riverdale is cancelled. It’s poetic, truly. — Lunwi (@Lunwi88) May 19, 2022

riverdale is the modern day star trek. it is the modern day rocky horror. it is the future camp classic of the 2020s. it will only be appreciated by teenagers in fifteen years when i force my children to watch it like my dad did to me with star trek — ethan hawke barb (@riverindale) May 19, 2022

harry’s house is out AND riverdale is finally cancelled we’re winning — geo flop era (@lovesickgeorgia) May 19, 2022

I just read that Riverdale is coming to an end next year. It is the only show I watch weekly and legit said “FINALYYYY” after reading the news. That show is a hot mess that I am still watching low key out of some sort of twisted stubborn duty. Thanks for the memories. BYE👋🏾 — Rose-Ingrid~ *Canada* isn't real. (@IngridTheRose) May 20, 2022

Speaking to TVLine about the show’s cancellation, Apa, who plays Archie, said: “I was a little sad. I try not to think about it, because the more I think about it, the more real it becomes.

“I think a lot of us saw it coming, [season] seven most probably being the final season. So it didn’t come as too much of a surprise to me.”

The CW has axed a number of shows in recent weeks, including Legends Of Tomorrow after seven seasons, Dynasty after five seasons and Legacies after four seasons.