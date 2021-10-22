Riverdale star KJ Apa has revealed that he would like to make an appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race as his “feminine” alter-ego Fifi.

The actor and musician opened up about his love of the show in a recent interview with NME.

“I love watching RuPaul’s Drag Race and I’ve told my agents I want to be on that show,” he said.

“But at the same time, RuPaul’s Drag Race and the characters on that show, they’re the real deal, they’re the most authentic. I don’t think I’d be allowed on that show because I’m not the real deal.”

Apa made reference to his alter-ego Fifi, who he performs as on his TikTok account @fifiisqueen.

“She’s been living inside of me for a long time,” Apa said of Fifi. “She allows me to express the feminine side of myself through moving and my physicality.”

Season six of Riverdale will premiere in November.

Earlier this year, Apa likened his commitment to starring in Riverdale to being in “jail.”

“I felt so free coming from a show where I feel like I’m in jail a lot of the time,” Apa told Demi Moore for Interview magazine, referring to Songbird, last year’s pandemic-themed film which both actors starred in. “There are so many restrictions on what I can and can’t do.”

Apa continued: “There’s been so much pressure in playing Archie. I’m so grateful for the show and its success, but at the same time, there’s a lot of baggage that comes with that success.”