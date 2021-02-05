Rob Lowe recalls constant presence of cocaine on ’80s film sets

Rob Lowe has discussed his three decades of sobriety in a new interview, recalling the constant presence of cocaine on ’80s film and TV sets.

The actor, who has starred in The West Wing, Parks & Recreation and more, spoke of his battle to get sober, and how drugs and alcohol were omnipresent on shoots in the past.

“Nothing can make you get sober except you wanting to do it,” Lowe told Variety. “The threat of losing a marriage, losing a job, incarceration – you name the threat, it will not be enough to do it. It’s got to be in you.”

“The only way to stay in recovery is to be honest with yourself on a minute-by-minute basis,” he added. No secrets, no double life. And you have to get real.”

“Cocaine was the thing that successful people did,” Lowe expanded. “There was always that wonderful moment when as an active drug abuser you’d go on the set and figure out which department was selling the coke on the set. “It was no different than craft services. Where are the Red Vines, and where is the great Peruvian blow?”