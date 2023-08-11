Rob Lowe says his relationship with ‘The West Wing’ was “super unhealthy”

Rob Lowe has opened up about his “super unhealthy relationship” with The West Wing.

The actor played the deputy White House Communications Director Sam Seaborn on the Emmy-winning NBC drama, but left partway through its fourth season.

At the time, it was reported that Lowe left the show due to a salary dispute, as well as a creative disagreement over the amount of focus given to his character.

In a recent appearance on the Podcrushed podcast, Lowe spoke about his decision to leave The West Wing, describing his relationship with the series as “super unhealthy”.

“I felt very undervalued” he said, adding: “I did not have a good experience.”

“I walked away from the most popular girl at school, but I also knew that it was a super unhealthy relationship, and it was the best thing I ever did.”

Lowe subsequently went on to star in the sitcom Parks And Recreation, as well as procedural dramas Code Black and 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Announcing his departure from The West Wing at the time, Lowe said in a statement to fans: “As much as it hurts to admit it, it has been increasingly clear, for quite a while, that there was no longer a place for Sam Seaborn on The West Wing.

“Warners had allowed me an opportunity to leave the show as I arrived – grateful for it, happy to have been on it and proud of it. We were a part of television history and I will never forget it.”

The actor did, however, later return to The West Wing for a couple of episodes towards the end of its run, including the series finale. He also reprised the character of Sam for the 2020 TV special A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote.

First airing in 1999, The West Wing followed the day-to-day operations of a political administration in The White House, led by fictional Democrat president Jed Bartlett (Martin Sheen).

Alongside Lowe and Sheen, the series also starred Alison Janney, Bradley Whitford, Richard Schiff, John Spencer, Janel Moloney, and Dulé Hill.

Earlier this year, The West Wing writer Aaron Sorkin said he thought he’d never write again after suffering a stroke in 2022.