Rob McElhenney has said he wants Anthony Hopkins to be Wrexham AFC’s biggest fan.

The Always Sunny spoke to NME in a recent interview about working with Sir Anthony Hopkins on the new season of Mythic Quest, joking about the rivalries between Hopkins’ team in Wales and Wrexham, which McElhenney recently bought alongside Ryan Reynolds.

“He is a big supporter,” McElhenney joked when NME asked about Hopkins’ thoughts on Wrexham. “No he didn’t mention it, but i’m going to make him a supporter.

“I’ve already sent him a bunch of gear and I’m going to hope that he puts it on and puts it up on his Instagram. We’ll see. We’re buds now.”

Watch the full interview here:

“I call him Tony now,” McElhenney went on. “I said, ‘Sir Anthony’ and he said, ‘Don’t worry about that’ and I said, ‘Okay Mr Hopkins’ and he said, ‘Don’t worry about that call me Tony’ and I said, ‘Okay Tony.’

“So now I assume that since I can call him Tony we’re buds. He lives in the area. He’ll go for it.”

Elsewhere, Rob McElhenney also confirmed that writing begins on season 15 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia soon.

Asked by NME’s Alex Flood about a progress update on the hit sitcom, McElhenney said: “We are going to start writing in three weeks season 15.”

Season two of Mythic Quest is available to watch on AppleTV+ now.