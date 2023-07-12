Rob McElhenney diagnosed with “host of learning disabilities”

Rob McElhenney has revealed he has been diagnosed with a “host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities” at the age of 46.

The actor and writer, who is best known for playing Mac in comedy series It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, said he will “go through the full diagnosis” on an episode of the show’s companion podcast which will be released later this month.

In a post on Twitter on Tuesday (July 11), McElhenney wrote: “I was recently diagnosed with a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities! At 46! I go through the full diagnosis/prognosis on the @thesunnypodcast (which drops in 2 weeks).

“It’s not something I would normally talk about publicly but I figured there are others who struggle with similar things and I wanted to remind you that you’re not alone. You’re not stupid. You’re not ‘bad’. It might feel that way sometimes. But it’s not true.”

Along with starring in the series, McElhenney is the co-creator of It’s Always Sunny with Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton. The show, currently in its 16th season, is the longest-running live-action US comedy series ever.

In September 2020, he became the co-owner of Welsh football club Wrexham AFC with Ryan Reynolds. Their journey as owners of the club was documented in the Disney+ series Welcome To Wrexham, which was renewed for a second season earlier this year.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Welcome To Wrexham gives an absorbing insight into McElhenney and Reynolds’ journey. As well as seeing them at home and at work in Los Angeles, we meet Wrexham club officials, long-suffering fans and the players themselves while following the club’s fortunes during the 2021/2022 season.

“The tense ending is already known in football circles (and we won’t spoil it here), but the lead-up to its climax still makes for a thrilling watch.”