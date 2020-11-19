Rob McElhenney donates £6,000 to Wrexham AFC fan with cerebral palsy

Rob McElhenney has donated £6,000 to a Wrexham AFC fan with cerebral palsy to help him adapt his home to help with his disability.

The It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia actor confirmed his takeover of the Welsh football club alongside Ryan Reynolds last week.

Wrexham fan Aiden Stott had launched a donation page to help raise money for a new bathroom, which they estimated to cost £6,000.

Advertisement

On Wednesday (November 18), the Stott family woke up to find McElhenney had donated the entire amount.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHxs4JXIoO5/?igshid=1fc77i75j5ud9