Rob McElhenney has opened up about working with Snoop Dogg on TV series Mythic Quest, joking that he was “so high” at the time.

The rapper is due to appear in season two of the Apple TV+ series, with his appearance teased last month in a trailer.

However, McElhenney has admitted in an interview with NME that he doesn’t remember a huge amount about filming with the iconic rapper.

“I don’t remember, I was so high for a good part of that day,” he joked. “Definitely the second half of the day I was floating around Mars happily.

“It was incredible, it was so fun, so fun,” the star added.

Mythic Quest, which has also included guest appearances from the likes of Anthony Hopkins and Cristin Milioti, follows the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time, and debuted its second season over the weekend.

The season two synopsis reads: “Season two finds everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven’s Banquet by launching an epic new expansion, but Ian (Rob McElhenney) and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), struggle with the game’s direction.

“Meanwhile, C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance, and David (David Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi).

“The second season will also feature ensemble cast members Naomi Ekperigin, Caitlin McGee, Humphrey Ker, Chris Naoki Lee and Jonathan Wiggs.”

Meanwhile, cast member Jessie Ennis has revealed to NME that co-star Abraham accidentally called 911 during one of the show’s virtual production sessions on Zoom.

“Then there was one moment when we were figuring out how to shoot the quarantine episode, I’ve heard that F. Murray Abraham accidentally called 911,” she said.