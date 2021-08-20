Rob McElhenney has confirmed the title of the upcoming season 15 premiere of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The last season of the long-running sitcom concluded in November 2019, with the series being renewed for four more seasons back in December.

After confirming to NME that work on season 15 of Always Sunny was set to begin in May, McElhenney has now revealed the title of the forthcoming season premiere, ‘2020: A Year In Review’.

Advertisement

The title of the episode – which has been written by McElhenney with his co-stars Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton – can be seen on an official script that the actor and Wrexham co-owner was holding in a TikTok clip that he posted yesterday (August 19).

In the clip, McElhenney is seen dressed in tactical gear and standing next to the bar at Paddy’s Pub, the regular setting of Always Sunny.

An air date for season 15 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has yet to be announced, though the past two season have begun in September.

TikTok were recently announced as this season’s shirt sponsors for Wrexham, with McElhenney enlisting Charlie Day to model the club’s new away shirt in a TikTok clip.

Advertisement

McElhenney further discussed his plans for Wrexham in an interview with NME earlier this year, saying that he’s working on making Sir Anthony Hopkins a fan of the club.

“He is a big supporter,” McElhenney joked when NME asked about Hopkins’ thoughts on Wrexham. “No he didn’t mention it, but I’m going to make him a supporter.

“I’ve already sent him a bunch of gear and I’m going to hope that he puts it on and puts it up on his Instagram. We’ll see. We’re buds now.”