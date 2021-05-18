Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds are set to lead a docuseries about Wrexham AFC, Welcome to Wrexham.

Following the pair’s acquisition of Wales’ oldest professional club, FX Entertainment has placed a two-season order for an access-all-areas documentary about the club.

Nick Grad, President of Original Programming at FX Entertainment, said that the forthcoming documentary will look at McElhenney and Reynolds’ “crash course in football club ownership”.

“Rob McElhenney has been an all star on Team FX for years and now has partnered with the formidable Ryan Reynolds to bring glory to the ‘Red Dragons’ in the docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham,” Grad said in a statement.

“Rob and Ryan will take fans inside the sport as never before, pairing their genuine love for the game with the welcome challenge of building on the heritage of this club.”

Rob McElhenney recently told NME that he is trying to convince Sir Anthony Hopkins to become a Wrexham fan.

“He is a big supporter,” McElhenney joked when NME asked about Hopkins’ thoughts on Wrexham. “No he didn’t mention it, but I’m going to make him a supporter.

“I’ve already sent him a bunch of gear and I’m going to hope that he puts it on and puts it up on his Instagram. We’ll see. We’re buds now.”

He added: “I call him Tony now. I said, ‘Sir Anthony’ and he said, ‘Don’t worry about that’ and I said, ‘Okay Mr Hopkins’ and he said, ‘Don’t worry about that call me Tony’ and I said, ‘Okay Tony.’

“So now I assume that since I can call him Tony we’re buds. He lives in the area. He’ll go for it.”