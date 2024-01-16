Rob McElhenney watches NFL game on his phone while at the Emmy Awards

Rob McElhenney attended the recently concluded 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, but he wasn’t entirely present.

The actor, writer and producer took to social media shortly after the awards ceremony had wrapped up on Monday night (January 15) to share a selfie that his wife and fellow actress Kaitlin Olson had snapped.

In the picture, McElhenney can be seen watching the Philadelphia Eagles’ Playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on his mobile phone during the Emmys ceremony. “Who schedules the Emmys the same night as the @eagles #gobirds #FlyEaglesFly,” he quipped on X (formerly Twitter).

Jeffrey Dean Morgan commented on McElhenney’s post, responding: “Been there!”. The NFL also reacted to McElhenney’s post, reposting with the caption: “Priorities”.

The Eagles would go on to lose 9-32 to the Buccaneers, and Rob McElhenney took to X once again to this time share a photo of himself with the Emmys trophy and a frumpy expression: “Worth it I guess.”

While McElhenney did not win any awards at the Primetime Emmy Awards, but nabbed five awards at the Creative Arts Emmys on January 7 with Ryan Reynolds for the documentary Welcome to Wrexham.

The show documents the travails of Wrexham Football Club since it was bought by Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny actor Rob McElhenney. The show has run for two seasons, with a third already commissioned, and was broadcast on FX in the United States, and is available to stream on Disney+ in the UK.

Late last year, reports emerged that Reynolds and McElhenney had lost an estimated £10million on their original investment in Wrexham, causing Reynolds to say, “I’m going to throw up.”

In other Emmy-related news, Succession, The Bear and Beef emerged as the award ceremony’s biggest winners, taking home seven, six and five awards respectively. Succession took home the award for Outstanding Drama Series, while The Bear won Outstanding Comedy Series. Beef took home the award for Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series.

For the full list of this year’s Emmy award winners, check out NME‘s coverage here.