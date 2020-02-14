Robyn and Nicki Minaj among guest judges on new season of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Robyn and Nicki Minaj are among the guest judges who will feature in the upcoming new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Season 12 of the series will kick off in the US on February 28 on VH1, before it airs on Netflix in the UK.

Robyn and Minaj are among the high-profile names who will serve as guest judges in the new season. Star Wars star Daisy Ridley, Thandie Newton, Whoopi Goldberg and Jeff Goldblum have also been confirmed as guest judges, as have the likes of Chaka Khan, Normani, Olivia Munn, Leslie Jones and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

You can watch the latest trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 below.

Previous guest judges on RuPaul’s Drag Race have included Lady Gaga, Lizzo and Adam Lambert.

Earlier this week, Robyn was honoured with the award for Songwriter of the Decade at the NME Awards 2020.

Speaking to NME after picking up the accolade, Robyn revealed that she’s planning to head back into the studio to record new material this summer.

“Usually, I finish songs. If I start them, I finish them,” she said. “The last album took eight years. I hope it won’t take that long next time.”