Róisín Murphy to make acting debut in Netflix series ‘Half Bad’

Róisín Murphy will make her dramatic acting debut in Netflix series Half Bad.

Based on the book trilogy by Sally Green, Half Bad is an eight-part series which follows 16-year-old Nathan, the illegitimate son of the world’s most feared witch.

The singer-songwriter will play powerful witch Mercury in the TV adaptation, which is written and executive produced by Joe Barton (Giri/Haji). The project is produced by The Imaginarium, the production company co-founded by Andy Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish.

Leading the cast is Jay Lycurgo (Titans, I May Destroy You) as Nathan, Nadia Parkes (Domina) as Annalise and Emilien Vekemans (Transferts) as Gabriel.

Other cast members include Isobel Jesper Jones, Paul Ready, David Gyasi, Karen Connell, Kerry Fox, Fehinti Balogun, Misha Butler and Liz White.

Speaking about the show, Barton said: “It’s been a complete joy getting the chance to adapt and expand the world of Half Bad. I love the characters that Sally created and am extremely excited that we have such a brilliant cast and crew on hand to breathe life into them and set them off on their many adventures.”

A synopsis for the show reads: “Sixteen-year-old Nathan is the illegitimate son of the world’s most dangerous witch. Fearing he will follow in his father’s footsteps, Nathan is constantly monitored. But as the boundaries between ‘good’ and ‘bad’ fray, Nathan – along with mischievous Annalise and charismatic Gabriel – will soon discover who he truly is.

“Half Bad is a darkly humorous, romantic, roller-coaster ride of a young adult show. It’s a story about the indomitable will to survive and defy the odds.”

The show is scheduled to be released on Netflix in 2022.

Murphy released her fifth solo album, Róisín Machine, in October 2020. A remixed version of the album, Crooked Machine, was released in April last year.