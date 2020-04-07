New streaming service Roku Channel has arrived in the UK today (April 7), offering users over 10,000 films and TV series on-demand for free.

The platform is available on Roku devices, Now TV sticks and Sky Q boxes. The channel launched in the US in 2017 by the digital media player manufacturer, and is available for free due to interspersed adverts.

Roku includes options from paid subscription channels (Netflix, Prime Video) and much as free ones (iPlayer, All4), boasting flexibility for users to pick and choose on their devices.

On the Roku Channel itself, currently available titles include Homes Under the Hammer, Skins, Get Carter, Les Misérables and The Wicker Man.

At the moment, there are no plans for Roku to launch production on original titles like Netflix and Amazon. Rob Holmes, vice-president of programming at Roku, said in a statement:

“Ad-supported viewing is one of the fastest-growing categories on our platform and we are excited to meet the consumer demand for free TV.”

Elsewhere, Netflix has finally made public its top 10 most watched films and TV shows in every country. “The position of the row will vary depending on how relevant the shows and films are to you,” said Netflix.

Netflix has also launched a relief fund offering over $100 million to support affected artists during the coronavirus outbreak, having lost work due to suspended or cancelled productions.

Roku is available everywhere in the UK today.