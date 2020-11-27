Ron Howard reacts to Bryce Dallas Howard’s tribute in ‘The Mandalorian’

Ron Howard has detailed his conversation with Bryce Dallas Howard ahead of her tribute to him in The Mandalorian.

In ‘The Heiress’, the episode of The Mandalorian season two directed by Bryce Dallas Howard, the filmmaker recreated a shot from her father Ron’s film Apollo 13.

Recalling the conversation leading up to the episode, Ron Howard told NME he wasn’t expecting her to use the shot in such a way.

“I didn’t really think about it,” he said. “Once in a while she’ll ask me an opinion about something and I throw out an answer.”

He added: “She asked me about one particular insert, which was some water dripping down off a panel of switches. They were trying to figure out how to do it, so she asked me what was entailed.”

On his reaction when seeing the episode in full, Howard said: “I was really proud of that. Then it showed up on the internet and she said, ‘Dad it was very intentional if you don’t mind’. I was as proud as I could possibly be. Great episode, too.”

Discussing the influences for his own Star Wars film, the Han Solo origin story Solo, Howard said that he “borrowed more from Rush and Grand Theft Auto for my Star Wars movie.”

Ron Howard most recently directed The Hillbilly Elegy for Netflix. In a two-star review, NME said: “In casting A-list stars and shooting in a glossy format, Howard has built a film that betrays the very people its apparently trying to celebrate.

“There’s nothing sincere about it, rather, it feels like elite Hollywood folk slumming it in a misguided attempt to tell some sort of necessary truth.”