Rosario Dawson backtracks after saying ‘The Punisher’ revival is “happening”

Rosario Dawson has retracted her comments regarding a new series of The Punisher, saying she received the information from a fan.

Speaking during a panel at Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) on Sunday (August 7), Dawson was asked by a fan what it was like working with Charlie Cox on Daredevil, when she appeared to let slip that another series of The Punisher with Jon Bernthal is in the works.

“I found out yesterday that The Punisher was happening again,” Dawson said. “I feel like it’s my second chance because it was the only one of the [Netflix Marvel] shows that I wasn’t in and I love Jon Bernthal. So let’s all make it happen collectively guys.”

The actor, who played Claire Temple across Netflix Marvel shows Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones and Iron Fist, has since clarified her comments on Twitter, stating the information she received was from a fan during a signing.

“I can’t be trusted,” Dawson wrote. “Getting intel from fans during signings is iffy apparently. My bad. I get excited. Confirmation is key when you’re told what you want to hear.”

Created by Steve Lightfoot, The Punisher spanned two seasons before it was cancelled by Netflix in February 2019, along with their other shows in collaboration with Marvel.

After Disney reacquired the license from Netflix, Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, The Punisher and The Defenders were all made available on Disney+ in March this year.

After Cox returned as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel announced in July that he’ll reprise the role in a new 18-episode series titled Daredevil: Born Again. The show, set to be released in 2024, is the only confirmed project so far which revisits characters from the former Netflix and Marvel collaboration.

The next Marvel series is She-Hulk: Attorney At Law starring Tatiana Maslany, which debuts on Disney+ on August 17.