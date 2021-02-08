Rose Matafeo’s stand-up special ‘Horndog’ coming to BBC Three

Comedian Rose Matafeo’s special Horndog has been announced to air on BBC Three.

The stand-up set, which won the 2018 Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show, is set to stream on the online-only channel later in February, and will also air on BBC One.

The show’s official description reads: “Rose has kissed nearly ten men in her life, AKA she’s a total horndog. Her brand new special of critically applauded stand-up is whirlwind of mid-20s angst and fizzing obsession.”

Matafeo has toured Horndog across the world, and it made its debut on TV in the US on HBO last year. She is also due to release debut romcom Starstruck on BBC Three later this year, while HBO will air it in the US.

Alongside her stand-up, Matafeo has appeared on UK tv shows such as Taskmaster, The Last Leg and Have I Got News For You, and has also starred in W1A, Pls Like and Dead Pixels.

The comedian recently spoke to NME about her new film Baby Done, and reflected on her newfound fame following her Edinburgh win.

“New Zealand has this funny attitude towards celebrities where we’re not so impressed,” she said. “We are secretly impressed, but we never want to show it, so we’re not sycophantic about it.”

Matafeo also recalled first meeting her Baby Done co-star Matthew Lewis (Harry Potter) at a convention when she was a teenager, the comedian revealing: “I showed him the picture. I remember going to that [convention] and being like: ‘Oh my god, let’s go get his autograph.’

“It was a very funny, surreal experience to actually work with him. But I also got the autograph of the voice of Jimmy Neutron that year as well, so hopefully I’ll be working with them in a couple years time.”