Rosie Jones is “lying low” after ableist comments about TV appearance

Rosie Jones has said she’s “lying low” after receiving ableist abuse following her appearance on Big Fat Quiz Of The Year.

The comedian appeared on the year-end Channel 4 quiz on Boxing Day alongside Katherine Ryan, Mo Gilligan, Richard Ayoade, Mel Giedroyc and Kevin Bridges.

Jones, who has cerebral palsy, reposted a statement that she had shared in the wake of a similar torrent of ableist abuse targeted towards her after her appearance on The Royal Variety Show.

Advertisement

“Thank you for all of the lovely messages about The Royal Variety last night, what fun. Less of a thanks to the not so lovely ones.” she began.

“Comedy is subjective and it’s ok if I’m not your cup of tea. But please remember the difference between personal preference and downright ableism.

She added: “Rinse and repeat. Different telly show, same old ableism. Thanks for the support, but I’m gonna lie low for a bit and sink into the perineum of Christmas and New Year.”

Rinse and repeat. Different telly show, same old ableism. Thanks for the support, but I’m gonna lie low for a bit and sink into the perineum of Christmas and New Year. https://t.co/cYuvaXuA6A — Rosie Jones (@josierones) December 28, 2023

Jones has frequently been open about the online abuse she has encountered throughout her comedy career, particularly related to her disability.

Earlier this year, she fronted a documentary about the online abuse disabled people face on social media, but its title, Rosie Jones: Am I A R*****?, was the subject of widespread controversy. It led to multiple contributors to the documentary withdrawing their consent from the project after going “backwards and forwards” with the network over the title.

Advertisement

Jones said in a statement defending the title choice: “I get it, a lot of people will find this word very shocking and upsetting. But in my opinion, society doesn’t take this word and other ableist forms of language as seriously as any other form of abuse from any other minorities.”

“So I said to Channel 4: ‘Let’s do it, let’s tackle the problem head on and use that word in the title and then, hopefully, people will think twice about using the word and other ableist slurs ever again’.”