‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ confirmed for season two

There's not much time left if you want to apply

A second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has been confirmed.

The first season of the show is currently showing on BBC Three, with 6.5 million people tuning in so far via iPlayer.

Applications to appear on the second season are open now – you can apply here – and close next Friday (November 15).

“All you need to apply is Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent,” a tweet announcing the new season reads.

“I want to thank the BBC and all our fans for their overwhelming support of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK,’ RuPaul says of the upcoming second season.

“This season’s queens proved that Britain’s Got Charisma Uniqueness Nerve and Talent and I want to see more! Here’s to another season of love, laughter and light!”

The second season will air in the new year and feature eight episodes.

Stars from Game of Thrones, Little Mix, the Spice Girls and beyond have all appeared as guest judges on the first series of the UK version of the show.