Ruby Rose’s ‘Batwoman’ role has been recast for next series

British actress Wallis Day has replaced Ruby Rose as Kate Kane in Batwoman.
Rose had previously played Kane, cousin of Bruce Wayne and alter ego of Batwoman, in the first season of the show until she sustained an injury and suffered two slipped discs.
Season two saw Javicia Leslie recast as Batwoman, separating the character from Kate Kane who was presumed dead at the start of the season.
Last Sunday’s episode saw Kane revealed to be alive but unrecognisable, preparing to introduce Day as the character as an “altered version”.
“Super excited to finally announce I’m joining the cast of Batwoman,” Day wrote on Instagram sharing the news.
“I’m sure you can imagine how much this means to me and how incredible it’s been working on the show so far.”
“Being the lead of a superhero show is tough,” she said. “Being the lead in anything is tough. But I think, in that particular instance, it was a lot more difficult because I was still recovering from my surgery.
“I had my surgery and then 10 days later I went to work, which maybe wasn’t the best idea. Most people take about a month or three off before they return to work, so it was definitely made more difficult by that. But as far as being a lead of a show or a film — regardless if it’s action or if it’s emotional — in whichever ways it’s taxing.”