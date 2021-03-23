Ruby Rose’s ‘Batwoman’ role has been recast for next series

British actress Wallis Day has replaced Ruby Rose as Kate Kane in Batwoman.

Rose had previously played Kane, cousin of Bruce Wayne and alter ego of Batwoman, in the first season of the show until she sustained an injury and suffered two slipped discs.

Season two saw Javicia Leslie recast as Batwoman, separating the character from Kate Kane who was presumed dead at the start of the season.

Last Sunday’s episode saw Kane revealed to be alive but unrecognisable, preparing to introduce Day as the character as an “altered version”.

“Super excited to finally announce I’m joining the cast of Batwoman,” Day wrote on Instagram sharing the news.

“I’m sure you can imagine how much this means to me and how incredible it’s been working on the show so far.”

She continued: “It’s a huge responsibility stepping into the shoes of a character that’s already been established and it’s a journey I’m looking forward to being a part of and hoping you guys do too. “Everyone’s made me feel so welcome and it’s amazing being back home with my DC family.”