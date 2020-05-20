Ruby Rose quits CW’s ‘Batwoman’ after only one season

Ruby Rose has quits CW’s ‘Batwoman’ after only one season, it’s been confirmed.

The series, which has been renewed for a second season, will continue with a new face in the title role.

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season,” Rose said in a statement.

Advertisement

“This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.”

During her time on the show, Rose had made history by portraying the first gay character to lead a live-action superhero series.

She added: “I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created.

“Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success – I am truly grateful.”

While the reason for her departure is yet to be confirmed, Deadline states that it isn’t linked to the serious injuries she suffered while on set.

Advertisement

Rose was rushed to hospital last year for emergency neck surgery after a stunt scene caused two herniated discs in her neck to nearly sever her spinal chord.

The mini-series debuted on CW and sees Batwoman teaming up with a host of other DC stars including the likes of Supergirl, The Flash and Arrow.

In a joint statement, the show’s bosses added: “Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best.

““The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months.”