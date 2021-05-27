Rugrats star Natalie Morales has said she hopes her portrayal of Betty DeVille will be “a beacon for young queer people”.

Morales, who will be taking over the voice performance of Betty from Kath Soucie in the Nickelodeon cartoon and came out as queer in 2017, shared her excitement that the character is openly gay.

“Anyone who watched the original show may have had an inkling Betty was a member of the alphabet mafia,” Morales began in an interview with The AV Club.

She continued: “Betty is a single mum with her own business who has twins and still has time to hang out with her friends and her community, and I think it’s just so great because examples of living your life happily and healthily as an out queer person is just such a beacon for young queer people who may not have examples of that.

“And yeah, Betty is a fictional cartoon, but even cartoons were hugely influential for me as a kid and if I’d been watching Rugrats and seen Betty casually talking about her ex-girlfriend, I think at least a part of me would have felt like things might be okay in the future.”

The new film reportedly sees Betty talk about her ex-girlfriends, and enjoy football and run a café called Betty’s Beans.

Meanwhile, the first trailer for the CGI Rugrats revival was released earlier this month.

A synopsis for the new show reads: “Tommy, Angelica, Chuckie and the rest of the Rugrats gang are back for an all-new, CG-animated series on Paramount+! Settle into your high chairs for this exciting first look at the show, which continues the tale of toddlers from the classic Nickelodeon ’90s hit.

“Then, get ready to reunite with the iconic group of babies – voiced by members of the original cast – as they embark on a new batch of epic adventures!”