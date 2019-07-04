Geri Horner and Jade Thrilwall join the star-studded line-up

The upcoming RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is quickly taking shape: The series, which will make its debut on BBC Three this autumn, has added Spice Girls’ Geri Horner and Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix to its roster of celebrity guest judges.

Alongside previously confirmed guest judge Maisie Williams of Game of Thrones, the pop stars will join Mama Ru, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr in crowning UK’s top drag queen.

“I just love how drag encourages people to be exactly who they are,” Horner said in a statement about her appearance on the series. “This show has brought so much joy and pride to people all over the world, I can’t wait for everyone to see the amazing queens representing the UK in this first-ever series.”

Thirlwall, who also claims to be a huge fan of drag, also enthused over her involvement in the reality competition show. “I love absolutely everything about drag. I love that it’s art. I love how fabulous it is, how fun it is, I love that you can transform your body into a fantastic beautiful woman… the whole thing! I just wish in my next life I can be a drag queen,” she said.

Although the UK version of the show was announced in December, an official premiere date is yet to be confirmed. Host and show creator RuPaul said at the time that it’ll be exciting to “celebrate the massive charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of the Queen’s queens”. The drag icon also jokingly added that the show will be more than happy to have Megan Markle join them: “We are already preparing a ‘Royal-Mother-To-Be’ runway challenge.”