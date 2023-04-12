Rupert Murdoch’s son Lachlan “accused brother James of leaking lines to Succession writers”, a new report has claimed.

Since the multi-award-winning HBO show debuted in 2018, many parallels have been drawn between the fictional media family the Roys and the real-life Murdochs.

Despite this, no explicit confirmation of any direct inspiration has been given by the show’s creators.

In a new feature on the Murdochs for Vanity Fair, a source is cited claiming that Lachlan accused his brother James Murdoch of leaking stories about the family to the writers of the show, with Lachlan then telling his father Rupert.

The feature adds that a separate source close to Lachlan denies that any stories were sold.

Season four of Succession is currently airing on HBO, and fans have reacted to the “magnificent” twist in its latest episode.

Spoilers for Succession season four below.

In the episode titled Connor’s Wedding, Logan Roy (Brian Cox) departs on a flight to Sweden with some of his closest advisors to negotiate a new deal with Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård), while Logan’s children Roman (Kieran Culkin), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) attend their brother’s wedding on a cruise ship in New York.

While Connor (Alan Ruck) is hopeful his father will make time for a fly-by visit, Roman, Kendall and Shiv are soon informed by Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) over the phone that Logan has fallen ill during the flight and has become unresponsive.

After some emotional final goodbyes over the phone, Logan is later pronounced dead when the private plane lands back on US soil. Roman, Kendall and Shiv are then faced with issuing a statement to the press and the ramifications of Logan’s death on the future of Waystar RoyCo.

Since the episode aired, a producer and writer on the show has opened up about how they managed to keep the plot twist from leaking.

Writer and longtime producer Georgia Pritchett took to Twitter to reveal how the show’s creative team used code words when planning Logan’s death to prevent it from leaking.

Pritchett wrote: “This was a tough secret to keep! We decided it in the #Succession writers’ room in Jan 22. So nobody found out we used code on the whiteboards. Larry David meant Logan Dies. So episode 403 said Connor’s Wedding, Larry David. Mind you, that would also have been a great episode.”