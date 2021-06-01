Russell Brand announces ‘The 33 Tour’ across the UK this summer

Russell Brand has announced a forthcoming UK tour called The 33 Tour.
The stand-up comedian will be setting out on the road from August through to December – you can see the full list of tour dates below.
Presale tickets will be available to purchase from Thursday June 3 at 10AM, and the general sale will begin at 10AM on Friday June 4.
Russell Brand ‘The 33 Tour’ dates 2021:
AUGUST
Tuesday 17 – The Playhouse Theatre, Weston-super-Mare
Thursday 26 – Wyvern Theatre, Swindon
SEPTEMBER
Thursday 9 – Anvil Arts, Basingstoke
Monday 13 – The Cresset, Peterborough
Sunday 19 – Derngate Theatre, Northampton
Thursday 23 – Cheltenham Town Hall
Monday 27 – The Hawth, Crawley
Sunday 3 – Birmingham Symphony Hall
Monday 4 – Richmond Theatre
OCTOBER
Thursday 7 – Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry
Friday 8 – New Theatre, Cardiff
Sunday 10 – Cambridge Corn Exchange
Tuesday 12 – Portsmouth Guildhall
Thursday 14 – Swan Theatre, High Wycombe
Monday 18 – Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone
Sunday 24 – Orchard Theatre, Dartford
Monday 25 – Milton Keynes Theatre
Sunday 31 – New Theatre, Oxford
NOVEMBER
Monday 8 – New Theatre, Cardiff
Thursday 11 – Bournemouth Pavilion
Sunday 14 – De Montfort Hall, Leicester
Friday 19 – G Live, Guildford
Monday 29 – Brighton Dome
DECEMBER
Monday 6 – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend-on-Sea
Last year, Russell Brand was accused of “mansplaining” online as he responded to the music video for ‘WAP’ by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.
The actor shared a video to social media entitled “WAP: Feminist Masterpiece or Porn?” In the lengthy clip, he discusses the “cultural phenomena” surrounding the ‘WAP’ video and “its use of sexual imagery and female potency.”
“I really don’t want to be taught feminism by Russell Brand,” said Deborah Frances-White, the host of the Guilty Feminist podcast. “But I look forward to Louis CK’s thoughts on why Beyoncé is getting it all wrong.”