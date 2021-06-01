Russell Brand announces ‘The 33 Tour’ across the UK this summer

Russell Brand has announced a forthcoming UK tour called The 33 Tour.

The stand-up comedian will be setting out on the road from August through to December – you can see the full list of tour dates below.

Presale tickets will be available to purchase from Thursday June 3 at 10AM, and the general sale will begin at 10AM on Friday June 4.

Russell Brand ‘The 33 Tour’ dates 2021:

AUGUST

Tuesday 17 – The Playhouse Theatre, Weston-super-Mare

Thursday 26 – Wyvern Theatre, Swindon

SEPTEMBER

Thursday 9 – Anvil Arts, Basingstoke

Monday 13 – The Cresset, Peterborough

Sunday 19 – Derngate Theatre, Northampton

Thursday 23 – Cheltenham Town Hall

Monday 27 – The Hawth, Crawley

Sunday 3 – Birmingham Symphony Hall

Monday 4 – Richmond Theatre

OCTOBER

Thursday 7 – Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry

Friday 8 – New Theatre, Cardiff

Sunday 10 – Cambridge Corn Exchange

Tuesday 12 – Portsmouth Guildhall

Thursday 14 – Swan Theatre, High Wycombe

Monday 18 – Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone

Sunday 24 – Orchard Theatre, Dartford

Monday 25 – Milton Keynes Theatre

Sunday 31 – New Theatre, Oxford

NOVEMBER

Monday 8 – New Theatre, Cardiff

Thursday 11 – Bournemouth Pavilion

Sunday 14 – De Montfort Hall, Leicester

Friday 19 – G Live, Guildford

Monday 29 – Brighton Dome

DECEMBER

Monday 6 – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend-on-Sea

Last year, Russell Brand was accused of “mansplaining” online as he responded to the music video for ‘WAP’ by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

The actor shared a video to social media entitled “WAP: Feminist Masterpiece or Porn?” In the lengthy clip, he discusses the “cultural phenomena” surrounding the ‘WAP’ video and “its use of sexual imagery and female potency.”

“I really don’t want to be taught feminism by Russell Brand,” said Deborah Frances-White, the host of the Guilty Feminist podcast. “But I look forward to Louis CK’s thoughts on why Beyoncé is getting it all wrong.”