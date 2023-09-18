Russell Brand faces further claims after being accused of rape and sexual assault

Russell Brand is facing further claims from women following allegations of rape and sexual assault.

The allegations from four women emerged over the weekend in a joint investigation by Channel 4, The Times and The Sunday Times, with the claims spanning a seven-year period between 2006 and 2013. Brand has denied the accusations.

The Times now reports that more women have come forward since the release of the report and Channel 4’s Dispatches special on the comedian on Saturday (September 16), with several contacting the paper and The Sunday Times regarding Brand’s alleged behaviour since the early 2000s. The publication says the new claims have not been investigated but will be “rigorously checked”.

It has also emerged that the Metropolitan Police have begun inquiries into Brand’s alleged treatment of women and has encouraged victims to come forward.

“We are aware of media reporting of a series of allegations of sexual assault,” a spokesperson for the force said (via Sky News). “At this time, we have not received any reports in relation to this. If anyone believes they have been the victim of a sexual assault, no matter how long ago it happened, we would encourage them to contact police.

“We spoke with The Sunday Times on Saturday 16 September. We will be making further approaches to The Sunday Times and Channel 4 to ensure that any victims of crime who they have spoken with are aware of how they may report any criminal allegations to police.”

It has also been confirmed that the BBC and Channel 4 have begun their own investigations into Brand, while a domestic abuse charity has cut ties with him, as has literacy agency Tavistock Wood.

In the original investigation, the four women detailed Brand’s alleged behaviour against them, one claiming that the comedian raped her against a wall in his Los Angeles home, and went to be treated at a rape crisis centre on the same day. Another woman alleged that Brand assaulted her when she was 16 amid an emotionally abusive and controlling relationship.

A third claimed that Brand sexually assaulted her in LA and threatened legal action if she spoke out. A fourth alleged that the comedian sexually assaulted her and claimed he was physically and emotionally abusive towards her.

Ahead of the allegations, Brand shared a video in which he denied what he called “very serious criminal allegations” against him, and insisted all his relationships had been consensual.

The comedian played a gig at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in London hours after the claims were published.

As part of the Dispatches special, an audio clip of Brand speaking to Jimmy Savile in 2007 offering to take one of his assistants naked to the disgraced presenter was aired.

NME has reached out to Brand’s representatives regarding the latest allegations.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.