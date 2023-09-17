Russell Brand plays London show to thousands amid sexual assault allegations

Russell Brand played a gig in London to thousands of fans last night (September 16), hours after allegations of sexual assault were made against him.

On Friday night (September 15), Brand denied what he termed “very serious criminal allegations” in a video, before the actor, comedian and presenter was accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse following an investigation by Channel 4, The Times and The Sunday Times. Brand has denied all the allegations.

On Saturday night, Brand went ahead with his gig at the 2,000-capacity Troubabour Wembley Park Theatre in London despite the allegations being made.

The performance was delayed by 45 minutes from its planned start time of 7pm, reportedly due to Brand being stuck in traffic.

A video posted by MailOnline appears to show Brand being given a standing ovation by fans, while Deadline report that he told the crowd at the venue: “I love you. I love you. Thank you. There’s some things I cannot talk about and hopefully, you appreciate that I’m gonna give you everything I’ve got.”

Others were seen gathering inside and outside the venue and sharing their belief of Brand’s innocence with regards to the allegations.

While the documentary aired last night, #RussellBrand performed a scheduled gig at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. He alluded to the accusations and told the audience there were things he wanted to talk about but could not. pic.twitter.com/ERgKaKprb9 — Lilly inLondon (@Lillyin_London) September 17, 2023

The allegations against Brand relate to a seven year period “at the height of his fame” between 2006 and 2013 according to The Sunday Times and come from four women, one of whom was 16 at the time. At the time of the allegations, Brand was a presenter for BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4.

One of the women alleged that Brand raped her against a wall in his LA home and that she went on to be treated at a rape crisis centre the same day. Another alleged that Brand assaulted her when she was aged 16 during an emotionally abusive and controlling relationship.

A third woman claims that Brand sexually assaulted her in Los Angeles and later threatened to take legal action if she spoke about the allegation to anyone else. A fourth woman described being sexually assaulted by Brand and also claimed he was both physically and emotionally abusive towards her.

In the Dispatches special on Channel 4 that aired on Saturday night, audio was played of Brand offering to take one of his assistants naked to disgraced presenter Jimmy Savile.

The clip showed how Brand rang Savile in 2007 and was told they could meet if Brand brought a sister. On explaining he didn’t have a sister, Brand then offered to bring a female employee, agreeing, on Savile’s request, that she should be naked.

Brand said: “I haven’t got any sisters but I’ve got a personal assistant…and part of her job description is that anyone I demand she greets, meets, massages she has to do it. She’s very attractive Jimmy.”

Savile died in 2011 at the age of 84, before his crimes as a child sex abuser and sex offender came to light. More than 450 allegations were brought to the police following his death.