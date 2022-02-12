‘Russian Doll’ star teases “off-the-wall” second season, shares first look photos

The second season of Russian Doll airs this spring and Netflix has released a series of images from the time-looping dark comedy – check them out below.

Set four years after the events of the first season which saw Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) eventually escape a Groundhog Day-style time loop, the new season of Russian Doll will follow the pair as they pass through an unexpected time portal located in Manhattan — causing both to face their pasts.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Lyonne (who also co-created the show) said: “It’s definitely a wild ride. It is deep, and deeply off-the-wall. I genuinely think the joy of the game is to watch it with fresh eyes as much as you can in order to be taken by the story.”

“We all pushed ourselves to the limit of what we thought we could make happen visually and through the storytelling,” she added. “”With my whole heart, I hope that people watch it all and see where the game goes and lands. I can’t believe we pulled it off.”

Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy will be joining the cast for the second season, alongside District 9‘s Sharlto Copley and Carolyn Michelle Smith. It’s also been revealed Hamilton icon Ephraim Sykes will guest star.

In a four-star review of the first season, NME wrote: “With a killer soundtrack that includes the likes of Ariel Pink, Weyes Blood and Harry Nilsson and a fiery guest appearance from Chloë Sevigny as Nadia’s mother, Russian Doll could quickly be passed off as a hipster take on the 1993 movie, but it’s much more than a rehash of a well-known premise.

“It’s courageous approach to millennial mid-life crises tackles real issues at the centre of many of our collective anxieties. Instead of shying away from the agony of being alone, it tears down the barriers we create for ourselves and dares to asks those big, universal existential questions with quick-witted comedy and a whole lot of heart”

Check out the first look images of Russian Doll season two below: