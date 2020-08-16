Ruth Jones promises new show with ‘Gavin & Stacey’ co-star James Corden

Gavin & Stacey co-creator Ruth Jones has promised that she’ll make another TV show with James Corden in the future.

The pair launched Gavin & Stacey on BBC Three in 2007, which ran for three seasons, and returned last Christmas for a one-off special.

One of the show’s stars, Alison Steadman, has said the show is “unlikely” to return after the recent special, despite being left on a significant cliffhanger, and Jones has said that while a future project with Corden “may not be Gavin & Stacey,” that “it’ll be something”.

Speaking to The Telegraph‘s Stella magazine, Jones revealed that she and Corden had tried to write a new show together during the coronavirus lockdown.

“James and I did Zoom a few times. But we didn’t do any writing. In fact, I remember us both saying how uncreative we both felt,” she said.

“And since then we’ve not even mentioned work, just talked about the family and how we’re feeling. It does seem like a waste doesn’t it, not to have spent all those lockdown hours writing? But I just couldn’t get into the groove.”

Speaking of how she took in the new special, which aired on Christmas Day 2019, Jones added: “We all watched it round at James’s house, and when it ended James’s younger sister Ruth just screamed: ‘No! You can’t end it there!'”

Speaking about whether another series of the show is in the works, she added: “There’s nothing in the diary. We are both pretty busy.”

Gavin & Stacey returned to BBC television on Saturday nights during the coronavirus lockdown to lift the nation’s spirits.

Reviewing last year’s Christmas special, NME wrote: “Corden and Jones have crafted a near-perfect celebration of everything that made the show so great in the first place. Die-hard fans might have minor quibbles with a lack of character progression, but it’s clear Corden and Jones have resurrected their beloved baby with hugely successful results.

“Time will tell whether a more permanent return to Barry is on the cards, but without saying anything else, we certainly wouldn’t rule it out. All will become clear.”