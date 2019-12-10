Trending:

News

Ruth Jones says ‘Gavin & Stacey’ Christmas special was nearly scrapped

The Wests and the Shipmans return on Christmas Day.

Will Richards
Gavin & Stacey
Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special 2019. Credit: Tom Jackson/BBC

Gavin & Stacey co-creator Ruth Jones says the show’s upcoming reunion for a Christmas special was almost scrapped.

The Wests and the Shipmans are set to return to screens after almost a decade away on Christmas Day.

Speaking at an event in Cardiff, Jones revealed that her and co-creator James Corden struggled to come up with a script for the new special.

“We weren’t match fit anymore, where before we’d written series after series, three series’ in a row,” Jones said.

“And you know James and I hadn’t spent that much time together. We’d seen each other and spoken together, but we hadn’t sat down and written for a long time. So there was a lot at stake.

Gavin & Stacey
The cast of Gavin & Stacey on set for the 2008 Christmas special. Credit: BBC

She continued: “We got to halfway through the week… and we hadn’t even got to halfway through the first part of the story. So there’s a lot of rewriting, reshuffling, discussing. One night we thought, let’s just give up, because it just didn’t seem to be.”

Jones then revealed that the pieces eventually fell into place, adding: “We had dinner with our partners, and we got talking, something sparked something off, that led one thing to another and, I don’t know how it happened, but out of the blue we just got this idea and I think that was the heart of this Christmas special.”

The cast of Gavin & Stacey recently revealed that they thought a call they received from James Corden about reuniting for a new special was a hoax.

Rob Wilfort, who plays Stacey’s brother Jason, explained: “I got this call from Los Angeles, it was James [Corden] but I thought it was a scam, like the Nigerian prince trick or something,” he said at a recent Q&A.

