Ruth Jones shares coronavirus PSA as ‘Gavin & Stacey’s Nessa

Gavin & Stacey star Ruth Jones has shared a coronavirus PSA in character as Nessa from the show – watch it below.

The video has been shared on Twitter by Jones’ co-creator for the show, James Corden.

“Oh, what’s occurring? Not a lot other than a global pandemic, but the question was rhetorical,” the message began. “Now listen, I am not here to give advice, there’s plenty of others that would do that for you, it’s your life and I am not about to tell you how to live it. I wouldn’t do that to no one. I wouldn’t even tell myself to live my life.

An important public message. pic.twitter.com/2MGzdWjdwD — James Corden (@JKCorden) April 25, 2020

“‘If you see me in the morning doing my daily run, my half marathon around Barry, don’t even think about breaking that two-metre rule because if you does I will not hesitate to tell you quite clearly to back off,” she continued.

“Because at the end of the day when all is said and done, no word of a lie if truth be told, just because you don’t feel ill don’t mean you’re not infectious, you could be riddled.

“Stay safe, stay out of my way and protect the NHS, obviously it goes without saying.”

Gavin & Stacey has returned to the BBC this month as a lockdown treat for fans. It’s been airing since April 4, in a double bill with Outnumbered.

The show returned last Christmas for a reunion special, which NME called “a near-perfect celebration of everything that made the show so great in the first place.”

Ending on a cliffhanger, there has been much speculation since the show’s airing that a new series could be on the way – star Allison Steadman says it’s “unlikely” though.