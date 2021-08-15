Ryan Murphy to create and produce more ‘American Story’ spin-offs

Ryan Murphy will create and produce two new spin-off series in the American Story family, it has been announced.

The producer was behind the hugely successful American Horror Story and American Crime Story, both of which are set to return to screens in the coming weeks.

Now it has been confirmed that fans will soon be able to tune into two new anthology shows in a similar limited series format. American Sports Story’s first season will focus on the life and death of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez, who was convicted for the murder of Odin Lloyd in 2015 and took his own life while in prison in 2017.

The series will be based on the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc.

American Love Story, meanwhile, will tell the story of John F. Kennedy Jr’s relationship with Carolyn Bessette, before the couple died in a plane crash in 1999. Release dates for both new series have yet to be confirmed at the time of writing.

American Horror Story is now in its 10th season, dubbed Double Feature, which will premiere on FX on August 25. The new episodes will star long-running cast members Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, alongside the likes of Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Lily Rabe, Macaulay Culkin and Adina Porter.

American Crime Story will return for its third season, Impeachment, on September 7. The new instalment will focus on the Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky sex scandal and follows two seasons about the murder trial of O.J. Simpson and the murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace.

The first trailer for Impeachment was released last week (August 13), showing Booksmart actor Beanie Feldstein as Lewinsky. According to FX’s synopsis, Impeachment will chronicle “the national crisis that swept up Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp as principal characters in the country’s first impeachment proceedings in over a century.”