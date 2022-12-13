Ryan Murphy says Netflix was wrong to remove ‘Dahmer’ LGBT tag

Ryan Murphy has said Netflix should not have removed the LGBT tag from Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

The showrunner addressed backlash the streaming giant received after assigning the label, and subsequently removed it.

“I think that it got the tag, one, because of my involvement,” Murphy said in an interview with Variety.

“I’m a gay man, so most of my stories deal with some sort of LGBTQ thing and I do that selfishly; when I was growing up, I had nothing [to look to]. My mission statement has been to talk about those stories and those characters and unearth buried history.”

Murphy went on to say he understood those who were unhappy with the tag, usually designed to uplift LGBT communities.

“Many people in the community want to uplift. I understand that,” he said, while adding: “It’s about homophobia. I have a saying: ‘My job as an artist is to hold up a mirror about what happened.’ It’s ugly. It’s not pretty.

“Do you want to look at it? If you do, watch it. If you don’t, look away, and sometimes, some of this outrage is directed at the frame of the mirror instead of the reflection. I try and say, I really understand why you’re upset about the inclusion of that. I understand it, but I also disagree with it personally.”

Ryan Murphy said recently that he had contacted the families of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims, but that “not a single person responded”.