Ryan Murphy’s ‘Monster’ season two to focus on Lyle and Erik Menéndez

Netflix has announced the second season of Ryan Murphy’s Monster series will focus on the Menéndez brothers, who were convicted of murdering their parents in 1996.

Lyle and Erik Menéndez were sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of shooting their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menéndez, inside their Beverly Hills home in August 1989.

An announcement video for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story features the phone call to police following the murders, as Lyle tells the operator his parents have been shot.

Alongside the second season, Netflix has “exclusive access” to Lyle and Erik Menéndez for an upcoming documentary (via Deadline).

Following their parents’ deaths, police began to investigate Erik and Lyle as potential suspects after their excessive spending on luxury items. Erik later confessed to the killings to his psychologist Jerome Oziel, who then told his mistress, Judalon Smyth.

Smyth later informed police about their involvement. During the trial, the brothers said they’d committed the murders in self defense after a lifetime of abuse from their parents. They were initially tried separately, which led to mistrial after the jurors deadlocked. When they were tried together in 1996, they were found guilty and sentenced to life without parole.

Netflix ordered two additional seasons of Monster in November following the success of the first season, which starred Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. At the time, it was said the next two seasons would focus on “other monstrous figures who have impacted society”.

Monster: A Jeffrey Dahmer Story became Netflix’s second most popular English-language TV series of all time, behind Stranger Things season four. The series, however, was subject to criticism from the family members of Dahmer’s victims.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story is scheduled to be released on Netflix in 2024.